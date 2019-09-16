Ben Roethlisberger to Undergo Elbow Surgery, Miss Remainder of Steelers' Season

Roethlisberger will be placed on injured reserve.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
September 16, 2019

Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger will undergo surgery on his right elbow and miss the remainder of the 2019 season, the team announced on Monday.

According to the statement, Roethlisberger underwent an MRI on Sunday, after which the team's medical staff determined that surgery would be required. Roethlisberger will be placed on injured reserve following the procedure.

Roethlisberger was injured late in the first half of Pittsburgh's 28–26 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. He grabbed his throwing elbow after attempting a pass on the team's final drive of the half. He briefly went into the locker room but returned to the sideline for the last two minutes of the first half and for all of the second half. The 37-year-old quarterback was 8-of-15 for 75 yards before leaving the game.

Mason Rudolph will take over under center in Roethlisberger's absence. The second-year quarterback nearly led the Steelers to a fourth-quarter comeback in his first career appearance, completing 12-of-19 attempts for 112 yards, two touchdowns and an interception.

The Steelers will face the 49ers on Sunday at 4:25 p.m.

