Odell Beckham Jr. was all business on Monday night when he returned to MetLife Stadium for the first time since he was traded from the Giants to the Browns, saving a pass from second-year quarterback Baker Mayfield with an insane one-handed grab in the first quarter that put Cleveland in the red zone.

While he wasn't playing his former team, the three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver still might've tasted a tiny bit of his past given the location.

Beckham remained on the field for the next two plays but then came out of the game on third down because of a problem with the shield on his helmet.

Odell apparently had to come out of the game because of this visor pic.twitter.com/JOTVlvOOL9 — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) September 17, 2019

The Browns sat at 0–1 on the season heading into Monday night's clash following a 43–13 thrashing by the Titans in Week 1.