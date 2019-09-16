Odell Beckham Jr. Makes Insane One-Handed Snag in Return to MetLife Stadium

Elsa/Getty Images

OBJ was all business in his return to MetLife Stadium.

By Emily Caron
September 16, 2019

Odell Beckham Jr. was all business on Monday night when he returned to MetLife Stadium for the first time since he was traded from the Giants to the Browns, saving a pass from second-year quarterback Baker Mayfield with an insane one-handed grab in the first quarter that put Cleveland in the red zone.

While he wasn't playing his former team, the three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver still might've tasted a tiny bit of his past given the location.

Beckham remained on the field for the next two plays but then came out of the game on third down because of a problem with the shield on his helmet.

The Browns sat at 0–1 on the season heading into Monday night's clash following a 43–13 thrashing by the Titans in Week 1. 

You May Like

More NFL

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message