OBJ was all business in his return to MetLife Stadium.
Odell Beckham Jr. was all business on Monday night when he returned to MetLife Stadium for the first time since he was traded from the Giants to the Browns, saving a pass from second-year quarterback Baker Mayfield with an insane one-handed grab in the first quarter that put Cleveland in the red zone.
While he wasn't playing his former team, the three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver still might've tasted a tiny bit of his past given the location.
ODELL SNATCHED IT— The MMQB (@theMMQB) September 17, 2019
(via @thecheckdown)pic.twitter.com/Ye5AElx2Wa
Beckham remained on the field for the next two plays but then came out of the game on third down because of a problem with the shield on his helmet.
Odell apparently had to come out of the game because of this visor pic.twitter.com/JOTVlvOOL9— Sports Illustrated (@SInow) September 17, 2019
The Browns sat at 0–1 on the season heading into Monday night's clash following a 43–13 thrashing by the Titans in Week 1.