Giants coach Pat Shurmur did not commit to Eli Manning as the team's starter heading into Week 3.

According to the New York Daily News's Pat Leonard, Shurmur said he did not "want to be dishonest" by saying Manning would get the starting nod when the Giants face the Buccaneers on Sunday, leaving the door potentially open for Daniel Jones to end up under center.

"We're going to talk about everything moving forward," Shurmur said. "To this point, what we've done hasn't been good enough."

Shurmur added that he believes the decision is up to him to make and expects to have one by Wednesday's practice.

The Giants are now 0–2 after suffering a 28–14 loss to the Bills on Sunday. Manning finished the game with 250 yards on 26-of-45 passing with one touchdown and two interceptions. He is completing just 62.9% of his passes through two weeks this season, which good for a quarterback rating of just 78.7.

Drafted by the Giants with the sixth-overall pick in the 2019 draft, Jones posted 8,201 yards, 52 touchdowns and 29 interceptions during his three seasons at Duke.

Kickoff between the Giants and Buccaneers is slated for 1 p.m. ET.