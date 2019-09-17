Panthers quarterback Cam Newton is day-to-day with a foot injury and his status for Sunday's clash with the Cardinals is not yet known, the team said Tuesday. Speculation surrounding his status for Week 3 swirled after he reaggravated a foot injury suffered this preseason.

If Newton is ruled out for this weekend's game, second-year quarterback Kyle Allen will likely start.

The three-time Pro Bowl quarterback was seen in a walking boot this summer after injuring his left foot in his preseason debut against the Patriots. Initial x-rays came back negative and Newton was diagnosed with a mid-foot sprain.

Newton did not practice on Tuesday but instead was rehabbing the injury, according to the NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. Newton informed the team that he could feel the injury flaring up after Sunday's 20–14 loss to the Buccaneers. General manager Marty Hurney addressed Newton's injury, confirming that he reaggravated the same left foot injury from the preseason. Hurney said there is no timeline for Newton's return.

"We will see how it goes," he told reporters Tuesday, per The Athletic's Jourdan Rodrigue.

The Panthers have Kyle Allen and rookie quarterback Will Grier listed behind Newton on their roster. Allen started Carolina’s finale last season against the Saints and won the backup job this preseason. The Panthers selected Grier out of West Virginia with the 100th pick in the 2019 draft.

Kickoff between Carolina and Arizona is set for 4:05 p.m. ET.