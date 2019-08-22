Cam Newton Seen in Walking Boot After Leaving Preseason Game With Foot Injury

Cam Newton exited Thursday's preseason contest between the Panthers and Patriots in the first quarter with a foot injury.

By Khadrice Rollins
August 22, 2019

After leaving Thursday's preseason game against the Patriots in the first quarter with a foot injury, Cam Newton was seen headed to the bus in a walking boot following the contest. 

Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated reports Newton was diagnosed with a sprain in his left foot after getting x-rays.

The Panthers quarterback was making his preseason debut but was forced to leave after injuring his left foot.

Following the 10-3 loss in New England, coach Ron Rivera told reporters he did not know the severity of Newton's injury. Ian Rapoport of NFL.com reports the injury doesn't appear to be serious, but Newton may still get tests done on his foot on Friday.

Newton missed the previous preseason games while recovering from the shoulder injury that shortened his 2018 season.

Kyle Allen is currently listed as Newton's backup on Carolina's depth chart. The second-year signal-caller out of Houston saw action in two games last season and tossed a pair of touchdowns.

