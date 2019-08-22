After leaving Thursday's preseason game against the Patriots in the first quarter with a foot injury, Cam Newton was seen headed to the bus in a walking boot following the contest.

Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated reports Newton was diagnosed with a sprain in his left foot after getting x-rays.

The Panthers quarterback was making his preseason debut but was forced to leave after injuring his left foot.

The Panthers say Cam Newton has a foot injury and will not return. Here’s a look at what happened. pic.twitter.com/bwWHN2mUru — Matt Harris (@MHarrisWSOC9) August 23, 2019

Following the 10-3 loss in New England, coach Ron Rivera told reporters he did not know the severity of Newton's injury. Ian Rapoport of NFL.com reports the injury doesn't appear to be serious, but Newton may still get tests done on his foot on Friday.

Cam Newton left tonight's preseason game against the Patriots in a walking boot. pic.twitter.com/a8vMSRAefx — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) August 23, 2019

Cam Newton in a walking boot heading to the buses.



That’s all the update we’ve got for you guys. #Panthers pic.twitter.com/d0QG4nguRQ — Caroline Cann (@ncarolinecann) August 23, 2019

Newton missed the previous preseason games while recovering from the shoulder injury that shortened his 2018 season.

Kyle Allen is currently listed as Newton's backup on Carolina's depth chart. The second-year signal-caller out of Houston saw action in two games last season and tossed a pair of touchdowns.