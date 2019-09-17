Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson is expected to miss two weeks with an abdominal strain, ESPN's Tim McManus reported on Tuesday.

According to McManus, Jackson opted against undergoing surgery, which would have sidelined him for about six weeks, in favor of returning to the field as soon as possible. Jackson suffered the injury in the first half against the Falcons on Sunday.

Jackson rejoined the Eagles in March after being traded by the Buccaneers. The 5-foot-10, 175-pound veteran left the Buccaneers after two seasons with one year remaining on his contract, which was set to pay a base salary of $10 million. He entered the league in 2008 with the Eagles and became a three-time Pro Bowler through six seasons in Philadelphia before the team, under then-head coach Chip Kelly, elected to go a different direction in March 2014.

Jackson signed a new three-year contract with the Eagles this offseason that would take him through 2021. He has eight catches for 154 yards and two scores so far this season.

Receiver Alshon Jeffery could also miss Sunday's game against the Detroit Lions after suffering a calf injury early against Atlanta.

Kickoff between the two teams is slated for 1 p.m. ET.