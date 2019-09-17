Report: Saints' Drew Brees to Undergo Surgery on Throwing Hand Wednesday

Saints quarterback Drew Brees will reportedly have surgery on his throwing hand Wednesday in Los Angeles with Dr. Steven Shinn.

By Charlotte Carroll
September 17, 2019

Saints quarterback Drew Brees will undergo surgery on his throwing hand on Wednesday in Los Angeles with Dr. Steven Shinn, reports ESPN's Ed Werder. 

Brees is believed to have a ligament issue on his throwing thumb after injuring his throwing hand in Sunday's loss to the Rams. The 40-year-old was removed after he hit his throwing hand on Aaron Donald during a pass rush in the first quarter.

According to Werder, the timetable for his return won’t be known until the surgery is complete, but ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the belief is Brees will be sidelined approximately six weeks.

"I’m confident in the surgery that will take place and will dedicate myself to the rehab process to get back as quickly as I can," Brees wrote in a text to Werder. 

According to Werder, Brees also flew to Houston for a second opinion from Dr. Tom Hunt on Tuesday. Dr. Shinn is the director of hand surgery at the Kerlan-Jobe Institute at Cedars-Sinai.

 Brees was replaced by Teddy Bridgewater in the game after exiting. The backup went 17-of-30 for 165 yards and was sacked twice against the Rams.

The Saints next face the Seahawks on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.

