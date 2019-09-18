The Allegheny County District Attorney's office and police department reached out to the lawyer for Antonio Brown's accuser Britney Taylor regarding the first and second allegations of sexual assault she made against Patriots wide receiver Antonio Brown.

Taylor, a former trainer, accused of Brown sexual assault days before his expected to debut with New England, who quickly signed him following his release from Oakland. The federal lawsuit filed by Taylor says Brown sexually assaulted her twice during training sessions in June 2017, exposing himself and kissing her without consent in the first incident. Later that month, Brown "began masturbating near her without her knowledge and ejaculated on her back" and then bragged about the incident in profane emails attached to the lawsuit. Taylor also accused Brown of raping her in 2018 and reportedly met with the NFL about all of the accusations on Monday in a 10-hour meeting.

Allegheny County officials reportedly contacted Taylor's attorney regarding the first two accusations.

"Our office, along with the Allegheny County Police Department, made contact with counsel for the plaintiff in the federal lawsuit involving Antonio Brown," the Allegheny County DA told NFL Network in response to an inquiry. "Procedurally, it appears there is a statute of limitations issue moving forward with any inquiry involving the Allegheny County allegation mentioned in the lawsuit."

Brown reportedly refused to sign a $2 million agreement with Taylor to settle the sexual assault claims made against him.

Given the two-year statute of limitations that applies to the alleged offenses, there will be no criminal inquiry at least for the first two accusations against Brown from Taylor. According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the District Attorney's office likely made contact with intention to investigate.

Brown faces a second allegation of sexual misconduct from an artist who he hired to paint a mural for him in his Pittsburgh-area home. His attorney, Darren Heitner, has issued statements in response to the accusations by both women, denying the allegations against his client. Through Heitner, Brown claimed that he and Taylor were engaged in a "consensual personal relationship" and that any sexual interaction was "entirely consensual."