Panthers quarterback Cam Newton missed Carolina's practice on Thursday as he continues to battle a foot injury, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Newton missed Panthers' practice for the second consecutive day on Wednesday. He was diagnosed with a mid-foot sprain in the preseason and appeared to aggravate the injury in Carolina's Week 2 loss to the Buccaneers.

Second-year quarterback Kyle Allen is expected to start against the Cardinals in Week 2 if Newton is unable to play. Allen has made one career-start, defeating the Saints 33-15 in Week 17 of the 2018 season. Sunday will mark a reunion of sorts for Allen, who battled Arizona QB Kyler Murray for the starting role at Texas A&M in 2015.

Newton and the Panthers have struggled to begin 2019. The former No. 1 pick is averaging a career-low 6.4 yards per attempt while failing to throw a touchdown pass in either of Carolina's first two games.

The Panthers enter their Week 3 matchup with the Cardinals last in the NFC South at 0–2. Both losses have come at home.

Newton is in his ninth season as Carolina's quarterback. He won the 2015 MVP and is a three-time Pro Bowler.