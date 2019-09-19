Report: Josh Rosen to Start for Dolphins vs. Cowboys

The Miami Dolphins are starting quarterback Josh Rosen for Sunday's game against the Cowboys, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported on Thursday.

According to Rapoport, Rosen will get the start under center despite earlier reports that the Dolphins were sticking with Ryan Fitzpatrick heading into the matchup. Coach Brian Flores reportedly made the decision to play Rosen Thursday afternoon.

The Dolphins opened the season with a 59–10 loss to the Ravens in Week 1. Miami suffered another blowout loss last week, this time a 43–0 thrashing by the Patriots.

Fitzpatrick, 36, is 25-of-50 passing for one touchdown and four interceptions through two games for a passer rating of 39.9.

Miami traded for Rosen on the second day of the NFL draft in April, sending their No. 62 pick to the Cardinals in exchange. Rosen was selected with the No. 10 pick in the 2018 draft.

Rosen made 14 appearances (13 starts) for Arizona as a rookie, throwing for 2,278 yards, 11 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. He completed 55.2% of his passes, registering a 26.6 QBR, which ranked last among the 33 quarterbacks who qualified.

Kickoff between the Dolphins and Cowboys is slated for 1 p.m. ET.