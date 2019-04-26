Cardinals Trade Josh Rosen to Dolphins

The Cardinals have traded quarterback Josh Rosen to the Dolphins in exchange for Miami's No. 62 pick in this year's draft and a 2020 fifth-round pick.

This comes one day after Arizona selected Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray with the first pick of the draft. Rosen was selected with the No. 10 pick in the 2018 draft.

Rosen made 14 appearances (13 starts) for Arizona as a rookie, supplanting Sam Bradford as the team's starter. He threw for 2,278 yards, 11 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. He completed 55.2% of his passes, registering a 26.6 QBR, which ranked last among the 33 quarterbacks who qualified. Rosen was sacked 45 times last season, which ranked seventh-most in the league.

At the end of the 2018 campaign, the Cardinals fired head coach Steve Wilks. Upon hiring former Texas Tech coach Kliff Kingsbury, Arizona became increasingly linked with 2018 Heisman trophy winner and former Oklahoma standout quarterback Kyler Murray. A video resurfaced in January during which Kingsbury says he would take Murray "with the first pick of the draft if I could."

On Feb. 12, Kingsbury attempted to dispell rumors about interest in selecting Murray, stating that Rosen is "our guy." Ahead of the NFL combine, Cardinals general manager Steve Keim told reporters that Rosen was Arizona's starting quarterback "right now." It was later reported that multiple teams inquired about Rosen's availability during the combine.

Rosen, 22, was the fourth QB selected during the 2018 draft following Baker Mayfield (Browns), Sam Darnold (Jets) and Josh Allen (Bills).