Rookie running back Devin Singletary will not play for the Bills when they host the Bengals on Sunday, coach Sean McDermott announced Friday.

Singletary missed the entire week of practice with a hamstring injury that he suffered late in Buffalo's Week 2 win over the Giants.

On just 10 carries so far this season, Singletary has rushed for 127 yards and one touchdown. He also has five receptions for 28 yards.

Buffalo selected Singletary in the third round of the 2019 NFL draft out of Florida Atlantic. His impressive preseason performance played a role in the Bills releasing veteran running back LeSean McCoy, now with the Chiefs.

Frank Gore and T.J. Yeldon are expected to take Singletary's touches in his absence.

Kickoff from New Era Field is set for 1 p.m. ET.