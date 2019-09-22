The NFL has met with the second woman accusing Antonio Brown of sexual assault, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported on Sunday.

According to Rapoport, the league finished up an interview with Brown's second accuser on Friday. The investigation was being conducted while the Patriots were deciding to cut the receiver.

Brown's release followed the announcement of an NFL investigation regarding alleged harassment and intimidation, The MMQB's Robert Klemko reported on Friday. The Patriots and the NFL spoke to Brown and advised him to no longer contact his accuser, a female artist he hired to paint a mural at his Pennsylvania home, upon learning of the alleged harassment, per Klemko.

Klemko reported on Thursday that Brown allegedly sent "intimidating" text messages to the woman who says he made an "unwanted sexual advance" toward her in 2017. The woman's allegation was initially reported in Klemko's story published on Monday revealing Brown's history of disturbing conduct. Screenshots of the texts allegedly include Brown sending a photo of the accuser's children, as well as instructions to associates to "look up her background history."

On Monday, the NFL interviewed Brown's first accuser, Britney Taylor, who claims in a civil suit that Brown assaulted her twice before raping her. Through his lawyer, Brown denies all allegations.

"The investigation is ongoing and will be pursued vigorously and expeditiously," the league said in a statement, per Rapoport.

Brown's agent Drew Rosenhaus told ESPN that there were several teams interested in the wide receiver, and wanted "information regarding his legal situation and the NFL investigation," before possibly signing him.

Brown went on a social media tirade on Sunday, announcing he "will not be playing in the NFL anymore" and singling out Ben Roethlisberger and Robert Kraft.

The league said Brown will not be placed on the Commissioner's Exempt List as long as he is a free agent.