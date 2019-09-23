Free agent wide receiver Antonio Brown has been ordered by a Miami judge to appear for a deposition in court as part of a civil lawsuit that alleges he trashed a Florida condominium in 2018, according to Daniel Wallach of Wallach Legal LLC.

In Oct. 2018, it was reported that Brown was being sued by the owners of The Mansions at Acqualina in Miami's Sunny Isles Beach for damages to the furniture and apartment complex from an incident in April 2018.

According to Wallach, the deposition was previously scheduled for May 22, 2019, but Brown sought a protective order. The order was denied in late August. The deposition was delayed due to his schedule in the NFL and Brown's lawyers filed a contempt motion and a protective order.

The lawsuit filed in October claims Brown damaged a $35,000, fully furnished unit that he began renting in February and refused to pay for the damages.

Another lawsuit from the same case claims Brown nearly hit a 22-month-old child and her grandfather with two vases and an ottoman that he threw out on April 24. The lawsuit alleges that he missed the pair by "a mere foot or two." Both lawsuits were filed in Miami-Dade County in August and seek more than $15,000 in damages.

Brown was released by the New England Patriots this week after several disturbing allegations were detailed by SI.com. Two weeks before signing with the Patriots, Brown was released by the Oakland Raiders who voided more than $30 million in guaranteed money.

Brown had four catches for 56 yards and one touchdown in his one game with the Patriots last Sunday against the Miami Dolphins.