Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown is facing a pair of lawsuits after allegedly throwing items from a 14th-floor condo balcony in Florida, USA Today reports.

According to one complaint, Brown damaged a $35,000, fully furnished unit that he began renting in February and refused to pay for the damages.

Another lawsuit claims Brown nearly hit a 22-month-old child and her grandfather with two vases and an ottoman that he threw out on April 24. The lawsuit claims that he missed the pair by "a mere foot or two." Brown was reportedly "extremely agitated" when law enforcement arrived.

The child's father, Ophir Sternberg, alleges Brown knowingly inflicted emotional distress. Sternberg claims that his daughter now shows "symptoms of fear and anxiety" and is "having night tremors every night." According to the lawsuit, footage of the incident does exist.

Both lawsuits were filed in Miami-Dade County in August and seek more than $15,000 in damages.