Report: Antonio Brown Accused of Nearly Hitting Toddler With Items Thrown From Condo Balcony

Lawsuits claim Antonio Brown nearly hit a toddler with items he threw from a Florida condo balcony.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
October 09, 2018

Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown is facing a pair of lawsuits after allegedly throwing items from a 14th-floor condo balcony in Florida, USA Today reports.

According to one complaint, Brown damaged a $35,000, fully furnished unit that he began renting in February and refused to pay for the damages.

Another lawsuit claims Brown nearly hit a 22-month-old child and her grandfather with two vases and an ottoman that he threw out on April 24. The lawsuit claims that he missed the pair by "a mere foot or two." Brown was reportedly "extremely agitated" when law enforcement arrived.

The child's father, Ophir Sternberg, alleges Brown knowingly inflicted emotional distress. Sternberg claims that his daughter now shows "symptoms of fear and anxiety" and is "having night tremors every night." According to the lawsuit, footage of the incident does exist.

Both lawsuits were filed in Miami-Dade County in August and seek more than $15,000 in damages.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)