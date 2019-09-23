Redskins coach Jay Gruden told reporters he's not planning a change at quarterback after a 31-15 loss to the Bears on Monday night.

Washington is now 0-3 to open the year, and the defense has allowed 30-plus points in each of the first three games.

But on the offensive side, Gruden wants continuity at the quarterback position, intending to stick with Case Keenum who went 30-for-43 with two touchdowns and three interceptions on Monday. He also lost two fumbles, and was sacked four times. The Redskins have 2019 first-round draft pick Dwayne Haskins as a quarterback option. But Gruden shot that down when asked about a change.

"Not really, no," he said. "I think the most important thing is we have to have some continuity. I can't be changing people every five minutes here. I got to give Case an ample opportunity to play with these new guys"

After the game, according to ESPN's John Keim, Keenum said, "I let my team down. I have to take care of the ball better."

Gruden is in his sixth season with a 35-47-1 record. He has only one nine-win season so far and one one-and-done playoff appearance. Following Monday's loss, ESPN's Booger McFarland told Scott Van Pelt on SportsCenter that he believes "we're nearing the end" of Gruden's reign, while Stephen A. Smith tweeted, "I think Jay Gruden just lost his job tonight."

The Redskins will next face the Giants and rookie quarterback Daniel Jones on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.