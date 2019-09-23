Giants running back Saquon Barkley is expected to miss several weeks with a high ankle sprain, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported on Monday.

Barkley, 22, suffered the injury during the first half of the Giants' 32–31 win against the Buccaneers on Sunday. The second-year back received treatment from trainers on the sideline after his ankle appeared to bend awkwardly during a tackle.

The team's staff helped Barkley walk to the locker room with two minutes left in the second quarter, when he was officially ruled out of the game. Barkley later returned to the sideline using crutches and in a walking boot.

Before exiting the game, Barkley had eight carries for 10 yards. He has 237 yards on 37 carries and one touchdown so far this season.

After the game, Barkley told ESPN's Jordan Raanan that he suffered a high ankle sprain during his freshman year at Penn State that caused him to miss two games.

The Giants will next face the Redskins on Sunday, Sept. 29.