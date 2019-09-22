Giants' Saquon Barkley Ruled Out vs. Buccaneers With Ankle Injury

Giants running back Saquon Barkley returned to the sidelines after halftime using crutches. 

By Charlotte Carroll
September 22, 2019

Giants RB Saquon Barkley will not return with an ankle injury to his team's game against the Buccaneers on Sunday after being helped off the field in the first half, the team announced

The 22-year-old Barkley was attended to on the sideline after his ankle appeared to be bent awkwardly during a tackle. Two trainers helped him walk to the locker room with two minutes left in the second quarter. The second pick of the 2018 NFL draft looked to be in pain as he was helped off, and he couldn't walk on his own. He was originally listed as questionable to return.

Before exiting, Barkley had eight carries for 10 yards. Barkley returned to the sidelines after halftime using crutches in a hoodie and walking boot.

The Giants were losing to Tampa Bay 25–10 heading into halftime.

 

