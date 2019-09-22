Giants RB Saquon Barkley will not return with an ankle injury to his team's game against the Buccaneers on Sunday after being helped off the field in the first half, the team announced.

The 22-year-old Barkley was attended to on the sideline after his ankle appeared to be bent awkwardly during a tackle. Two trainers helped him walk to the locker room with two minutes left in the second quarter. The second pick of the 2018 NFL draft looked to be in pain as he was helped off, and he couldn't walk on his own. He was originally listed as questionable to return.

Moments ago, Giants RB Saquon Barkley was helped off the field to the locker room. He is Questionable to return. pic.twitter.com/GROQhQLZDc — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) September 22, 2019

Before exiting, Barkley had eight carries for 10 yards. Barkley returned to the sidelines after halftime using crutches in a hoodie and walking boot.

Giants fans, look away pic.twitter.com/GScR5ZsPoz — The MMQB (@theMMQB) September 22, 2019

The Giants were losing to Tampa Bay 25–10 heading into halftime.