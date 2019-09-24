The Panthers may be without starting quarterback Cam Newton for longer than expected.

As first reported by The Athletic’s Joseph Person, Newton is believed to have suffered a Lisfranc injury to his left foot. The news comes a day after Panthers head coach Ron Rivera announced his starter would sit out the team’s Week 4 matchup against the Texans.

Newton sustained a mild foot sprain in the preseason before re-aggravating the injury against the Buccaneers during Week 2. A Lisfranc injury typically involves damage to the ligaments in the midfoot, and it can take 6-8 weeks to rehab. Rivera offered no exact timetable for his quarterback’s return but said the hope is to avoid surgery, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

The Panthers will again turn to second-year backup Kyle Allen in Newton’s absence. Allen impressed in Week 3 against the Cardinals, going 19-26 for 261 yards and 4 touchdowns while guiding the Panthers to their first win of the season.

The Panthers (1-2) face the Texans (2-1) in Houston this Sunday.