Former Patriots wide receiver Antonio Brown apologized to Robert Kraft on Instagram and Twitter.

"Mr. Kraft I apologize sincerely to you and your organization!" Brown wrote. "All I wanted to be was an asset to the organization; sorry for the bad media and the drama! Thank you sincerely, AB"

The tweet was accompanied by a photo of Brown embracing a teammate after a touchdown.

Just two weeks ago, Brown went on an expletive-filled Twitter rant that said, "F--- the NFL.'

The NFL is currently investigating accusations of sexual misconduct by the former Raiders and Patriots receiver. Earlier this month, Brown met with the league to address the allegations in a meeting that reportedly lasted about eight hours. Brown has denied all allegations. No decision has been announced regarding his future.

Since his release, Brown's social media use has been erratic. In September, Brown took to Twitter to say that he would not be playing in the NFL and referenced Kraft's ongoing case in Florida, where he faces charges of solicitation for allegedly receiving a sex act at a massage parlor.

"Kraft got caught in the parlor AB speculations fired different strokes different folks clearly," Brown previously wrote on Twitter before deleting the tweet that featured a photo of Brittney Taylor, the former trainer who has accused Brown of sexual assault.

Brown was released by the Patriots after playing just one game during Week 2 against the Dolphins. New England decided to release him after it was revealed by Sports Illustrated that Brown sent text messages to an artist who accused him of misconduct at his home in 2017.