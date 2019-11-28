Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

When the Bears and Lions met earlier this season, the Bears got a 20–13 win at Soldier Field in Chicago. Detroit will host the Thanksgiving matchup between the two NFC North foes, with both squads looking to build momentum during what has been an underwhelming campaign for each side.

How to Watch:

When: Thursday, Nov. 28

Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Live Stream: fuboTV (try for free)

Chicago picked up its second win in three games last week with a 19–14 win over the Giants. The Bears trailed 7–3 at the half before scoring 16 unanswered points in the third quarter to pull ahead in the game for good. The Bears' defense was key to their success in the game, as Matt Nagy's squad held the Giants to 243 yards of offense. In three consecutive contests, the Bears have held their opponents under 20 points, a streak they will look to extend on a short week against the Lions.

Detroit has lost four straight games and seven out of eight with last week's loss to the Redskins. The 19–16 loss to Washington saw the Lions outgain the Redskins 364-230, but Detroit's four turnovers cost them in the game. Jeff Driskel threw three interceptions in place of an injured Matthew Stafford. The Lions have struggled to find their footing after a 2–0–1 start to the season that saw them beat the Chargers and Eagles.