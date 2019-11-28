Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones and executive vice president Stephen Jones will allow coach Jason Garrett to finish the season, according to ESPN's Ed Werder.

A source told Werder that Garrett will not be fired during the season, regardless of its outcome.

Jones publicly criticized Garrett after the Cowboys' 13–9 loss to the Patriots last weekend. Garrett came under fire for opting for Brett Maher's fourth-quarter field goal with 6:09 remaining on the clock rather than driving for a potential game-tying touchdown on 4th-and-seven from the Patriots' 11-yard line.

After the game, Jones shared how he was displeased with the loss, and questions continued to swirl over Garrett's job security with Dallas.

"I am highly critical and I am continually evaluating the performance of everyone involved with the game," Jones said when asked about Garrett's status.

In an interview with NFL Network on Wednesday, Jones challenged the coach to win a Super Bowl and added that he's a big supporter of Garrett's.

"Let me tell you, no one in this country has earned the right to say 'I'm a Jason Garrett man' more than me. I am his man," Jones said. "And we want the very same thing. And that's for our players to play at their very best and we want his staff to coach at their very best. The bottom line is we get graded. ...But in this case, you've got to come in first. You've got to come in first. So fundamentally, you've asked for something that's a very narrow window, to begin with. I want Jason to get it done."

After Sunday's loss, the Cowboys moved to a 6–5 record with a one-game lead in the NFC East.