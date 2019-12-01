Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley has formed a "close relationship" with Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, according to the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Riley could be pursued as the Cowboys' next head coach if Dallas fires Jason Garrett after the 2019 season, per Rapoport.

"A name you're going to hear a lot over the next couple weeks and next couple months [is] Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley," Rapoport reported on Sunday. "The Jones family already has a close relationship with Lincoln Riley, [which] centers on John Stephen [Jones], Jerry Jones' grandson."

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

John Stephen Jones is currently a quarterback at Arkansas, but he and his family reportedly met with Riley before committing to the Razorbacks. John Stephen and his dad Stephen Jones previously visited Riley in Norman, and Oklahoma attempted to recruit the younger Jones as a walk-on, per Rapoport.

Riley is 35–5 in three seasons as Oklahoma's head coach. The Sooners finished the 2019 regular season at 11–1 on Saturday after a win at Oklahoma State.

The Cowboys dropped to 6–6 with Thursday's loss to the Bills. They have not reached the NFC championship in 10 years under Garrett.