Eli Manning could return as the Giants' starting quarterback next week against the Eagles.

Giants coach Pat Shurmur announced on Wednesday that Manning will "very likely" start on Monday due to rookie QB Daniel Jones suffering a moderate high-ankle sprain.

Jones is in a walking boot and will not practice on Wednesday. He initially hurt his right ankle during the second quarter of Sunday's games against Green Bay. Packers linebacker Preston Smith landed on Jones with his full weight, causing the rookie's leg to bend at an awkward angle. Jones stayed in the game, but Shurmur revealed to the media he was sore the next day.

Manning has not played since Week 2. New York benched him the following week and named Jones the new starter. The 38-year-old Manning put together two disappointing starts in the season-opening loss to the Cowboys in Dallas and then a home loss to the Bills. Shurmur said he felt the decision "was best for this team at this time."

Jones, who the Giants selected with the No. 6 pick in the NFL draft, won his first two starts before the team slid into an eight-game losing streak.

With Manning spending most of the season on the bench, many have speculated if he will retire or keep playing. In two starts this season, he completed 62.9% of his passes for 556 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions.

The Giants (2–10) will take on the Eagles (5–7) on Monday Night Football in Philadelphia.

