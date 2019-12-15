Matt Rourke/AP/Shutterstock

The video taken by Patriots production staffers of the Cincinnati Bengals' sideline on Dec. 8 was released Sunday afternoon by NFL on FOX's Jay Glazer. The videographer who took the footage was reportedly suspended last week, according to The Boston Globe.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

The producer, Dave Mondillo, was reportedly a longtime, full-time employee of Kraft Sports and Entertainment.

The video, which the Patriots said was being taken for a show following an advanced scout called "Do Your Job," shows a Bengals' substitution from the team's game against the Browns on Dec. 8. Glazer reports that similar footage goes on for about eight minutes, while a Bengals security employee commented on it.

"Yeah, I don't see the advanced scout that they're shooting," the Cincinnati security employee said.

The production staffers continuously offered to delete the video, saying that "once it's gone, it's gone." The Bengals security staffer responded that "the damage is done, my friend."

It is against NFL policy for an employee to record a team's sideline from the press box.

The Patriots released a statement Monday night when a report first came out of the footage.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

“The sole purpose of the filming was to provide an illustration of an advance scout at work on the road,” the statement read. "There was no intention of using the footage for any other purpose. We understand and acknowledge that our video crew, which included independent contractors who shot the video, unknowingly violated a league policy by filming the field and sideline from the press box."

The NFL reportedly received the footage "immediately" and has been investigating the situation.