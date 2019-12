Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

The NFL announced the San Francisco 49ers will play the Seattle Seahawks on Dec. 29 at 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday Night Football to determine the winner of the NFC West.

The NFC West champion will also have home field advantage throughout the playoffs.

The 49ers have not won a game at CenturyLink Field since 2011.

The game will be broadcast on NBC.