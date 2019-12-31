Bears general manager Ryan Pace said the team plans on starting Mitchell Trubisky at quarterback next season.

Both Pace and head coach Matt Nagy told the media they still believe in Trubisky, saying that the young quarterback just needs “more consistency." The duo added that the UNC product showed both the highs and the lows this season.

"Patience with a quarterback is hard, but a lot of things pay off if you're able to get through these tough times," Pace told reporters.



Pace noted, however, that the Bears have not decided whether to pick up Trubisky's fifth-year option for 2021.

One year after making the Pro Bowl, Trubisky threw for 3,138 yards, 17 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions this season. He failed to throw a score in seven of his 15 starts.

In mid-November, Trubisky's future with the team became a topic of speculation after he was removed from the team's Sunday night game against the Rams with 3:24 to play and Chicago trailing by 10 points. The Bears attributed the decision to a hip injury.

“I just tried to keep it loose, but it just kept getting tighter and tighter and it was really preventing me from playing my game," Trubisky said after the game. "It’s frustrating.”

Notably, just weeks before selecting Trubisky in the 2017 NFL draft, Pace said at a news conference that “Mike Glennon is our starting quarterback and we’re fired up about that.”

The GM announced Tuesday that Trubisky might have to undergo left shoulder surgery this offseason after playing portion of the year with a partially torn labrum in his non-throwing shoulder.