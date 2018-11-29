Report: Bears QB Mitchell Trubisky Out vs. Giants, Chase Daniel to Start

Daniel completed 27 of 37 attempts for 230 yards and two touchdowns vs. Detroit in Week 12. 

By Michael Shapiro
November 29, 2018

Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky will miss his second-straight game on Sunday, sitting out with a shoulder injury vs. the Giants, per NFL Network's Mike Garafolo. Chase Daniel will start in Trubisky's absence.

Daniel was effective for Chicago in Week 12, guiding the Bears to a 23-16 win over Detroit on Thanksgiving. The nine-year veteran completed 27 of 37 passes for 230 yards and two touchdowns. 

Trubisky last played on Nov. 18, beating the Vikings 25-20 on Sunday Night Football. The North Carolina product has thrown 20 touchdowns and nine interceptions in 2018, adding 2,469 yards passing. Trubisky is also averaging 7.1 yards per carry.

Chicago enters Sunday's matchup with the Giants atop the NFC North at 8–3. Kickoff from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. is slated for 1:00 p.m. ET. 

