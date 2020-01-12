Don Wright/AP/Shutterstock

Former Pittsburgh Steelers coach Bill Cowher was surprised to learn he was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame while he was live on-air of CBS's "The NFL Today" on Saturday.

Prior to the Tennessee Titans' divisional matchup with the Baltimore Ravens Saturday night, Cowher was greeted by David Baker, the president of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, on CBS's set. Baker went on to inform Cowher that he will be inducted in Canton, Ohio.

"Coach, I want to thank you for all you've done for the game, for all you're going to do for the game," Baker said. "And I want to welcome you to Canton, Ohio, where your bronze bust, your legacy, is going to live forever."

Cowher was head coach of the Steelers from 1992-2006 and led the team to eight division titles, 10 playoff appearances and a Super Bowl XL victory. Prior to that, he played in the NFL for four years and spent time as an assistant coach with the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs.

After embracing his wife and daughter upon hearing the news, Cowher took a moment to express his gratitude.

"Eight candidates, every one of you deserved to be there," Cowher said. "Football is a total team sport. I had some great players, some great coaches, the best organization in football. I've lived a blessed life, I've come to the best network on TV. It's a family here, like it was a family that we had there. And to give back something to the game of football that's been a part of my life. The virtues that it teaches you, the morals that you have the obligation to move on, the platforms that we have. I'm a blessed man."

Cowher will be part of the NFL's Centennial Slate for the Class of 2020. According to the Pro Football Hall of Fame, the Centennial Slate includes "10 Seniors (players who last played more than 25 seasons ago), three Contributors (an individual other than a player or coach), and two Coaches (who last coached more than five seasons ago) and were voted on from a list of 38 Finalists."

The rest of the 15-person Centennial Slate for the Class of 2020 will be revealed on Wednesday, Jan. 15 on "Good Morning Football."