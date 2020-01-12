The Browns plan to hire Vikings offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski as their new head coach, according to The MMQB's Albert Breer.

Stefanski was one of seven candidates interviewed for the Browns' head-coaching vacancy. Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels and Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman also interviewed for the position.

Stefanski previously served as the Vikings' offensive coordinator in 2018 and 2019. Minnesota finished No. 8 in scoring offense in 2019 before losing to the 49ers in the NFC divisional round.

Cleveland fired Freddie Kitchens on Dec. 29 after just one season leading the franchise. Stefanski will be the Browns' eighth head coach since 2010, and their third in the last three seasons. Hue Jackson is the last Browns head coach to retain his job for multiple seasons, though he was fired midway through last year after going 3-36-1 dating back to Week 1 in 2016.

Stefanski will look to lead the Browns back to the playoffs in 2020 for the first time since 2002. Cleveland finished third in the AFC North in 2019 at 6–10. Quarterback Baker Mayfield struggled for much of the season, throwing 22 touchdowns and 21 interceptions while completing just 59.4% of his passes.