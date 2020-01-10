BrownsMaven
Browns Conclude Interviewing Process With Josh McDaniels, Announcement Expected Saturday

Pete Smith

The Cleveland Browns have completed their series of interviews for their head coaching position, concluding with Josh McDaniels, the offensive coordinator of the New England Patriots. The interview took around seven hours and was attended by both McDaniels and his wife. Despite expectations raised artificially by outside sources, the Browns had been planning to make their final decision on Saturday as reported earlier this week by Ian Rapoport of NFL Network and Josina Anderson of ESPN. Both repeated that reporting today.

McDaniels may be the favorite to get the job, but the Browns had a planned process and seem to be sticking to it. Their group deciding on the coaching decision, which includes both Jimmy and Dee Haslam as well as J.W. Johnson in addition to Chief Strategy Officer Paul DePodesta and Vice President of Football Administration Chris Cooper planned to effectively give themselves a day to decide or sleep on it as the case may be.

Among the candidates that were interviewed for the position include Mike McCarthy, now the head coach of the Dallas Cowboys, offensive coordinators Josh McDaniels, Kevin Stefanski of the Minnesota Vikings, Greg Roman of the Baltimore Ravens, Brian Daboll of the Buffalo Bills, Eric Bieniemy of the Kansas City Chiefs and defensive coordinator Robert Saleh of the San Francisco 49ers.

Going into this process, McDaniels was believed to be the favorite of ownership while Stefanski was favored by DePodesta. The common theme among reports is these two seem to be in the running while depending on which reporter one subscribes, Saleh, Daboll or even Bieniemy have been mentioned.

They are expected to make their announcement Saturday, but there's no scheduled time that might happen. The self imposed Saturday deadline also means that if they were to like McDaniels as their head coach, he and his wife will have time to discuss the move and sleep on it, something he didn't seem to do when it came to the Indianapolis Colts two years ago. The process to find the head coach has been a sound one, now it's time for them to make their final choice.

