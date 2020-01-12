Chiefs Score Three Touchdowns in Just Over Three Minutes to Claw Back Into Divisional Game vs. Texans

The Kansas City Chiefs got off to a slow start on Sunday afternoon, trailing the Houston Texans 21-0 after the first period. But the Chiefs scored in bunches in the second quarter, scoring three touchdowns in 3:24 midway through the quarter.

After allowing a field goal with just under 11 minutes to play in the second to fall behind 24-0, Kansas City used a big kickoff return from WR Mecole Hardman to jumpstart its team. Two plays after Hardman's return to the Houston 42 yard line, Kansas City scored its first touchdown of the game—a 17-yard catch by RB Damien Williams.

The Texans got stuffed on a fake punt attempt on their next series, giving the Chiefs a short field.

Kansas City then needed only three plays for Patrick Mahomes to throw for his second touchdown of the game—a five yard pass to Travis Kelce.

But Kansas City's quick-strike attack wasn't done.

Texans kick returner DeAndre Carter fumbled ensuing kickoff, giving the Chiefs another quality scoring chance.

After just three more plays and six total yards, Mahomes found Kelce again for his offense's third score in just over three minutes.

With 2:47 to play in the half, following a Houston punt, the Texas Tech product marched his team down the field—an eight-play, 90-yard drive—for their fourth TD of the quarter and third to Kelce.

The Chiefs led 28-24 with at halftime.