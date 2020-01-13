Mike Roemer/AP/Shutterstock

Seattle Seahawks linebacker Shaquem Griffin found a familiar face after he recorded his first career sack against the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Divisional Round on Sunday.

Following Griffin's sack of Aaron Rodgers on third-and-9 in the fourth quarter, his brother Shaquill Griffin followed closely behind with a tackle of his own. While Shaquem was credited with the sack, the twins celebrated promptly with a handshake after they combined to take down Rodgers.

Shaquem's first career sack took 2.77 seconds, the second-fastest sack of the NFL postseason, according to Next Gen Stats. Meanwhile, Shaquill finished the game with three tackles of his own.

The Griffin twins were drafted in consecutive years by Seattle, with Shaquill taken in 2017 and Shaquem in 2018.