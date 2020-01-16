Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Antonio Brown is looking for a new team and now a new agent.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, agent Drew Rosenhaus has conditionally terminated his relationship with Brown until he seeks counseling. Rosenhaus informed Brown in a letter that he would like to continue to work with the free-agent wide receiver if he gets help.

Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio reports Rosenhaus explained in the letter that he will "rescind the termination if Brown secures appropriate counseling within the next five days."

Under NFLPA rules, a client-agent relationship cannot be officially terminated until five days after a letter initiating the separation is submitted.

Brown missed most of the 2019 regular season after a tumultuous summer and fall, which resulted in the Patriots' releasing him on Sept. 20. Ten days prior to his release, Brown's former trainer Britney Taylor said he raped her.

Taylor met with NFL investigators for 10 hours on Sept. 16, the same day Sports Illustrated released a story in which a second account of sexual misconduct against Brown was made. Other behavioral issues were also brought to light, including unpaid debts and multiple domestic incidents.

The NFL is investigating the accounts of sexual misconduct brought against Brown. He has denied all of them.