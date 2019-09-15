Report: Antonio Brown's Accuser To Meet With NFL On Monday

The NFL will reportedly meet with the woman who accused Patriots wide receiver Antonio Brown of sexual assault on Monday.

By Scooby Axson
September 15, 2019

The NFL will meet with the woman who sued New England Patriots wide receiver Antonio Brown, accusing him of sexual assault, on Monday, reports NFL.com. 

The woman, Britney Taylor filed a lawsuit last week, accusing Brown of assaulting her on three different occasions in 2017 and 2018.

Brown, through his agent, has denied all the allegations.

Brown is expected to suit up for the Patriots on Sunday against the Miami Dolphins, after the league decided not to put him on the Commissioner's Exempt list, which would pay him until his legal issues are resolved.

The Pro Bowl wide receiver practiced with the Patriots all week despite being accused of sexual assault after signing a one-year, $15 million with New England on Sept. 7.

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick said this week that the team is taking the accusations against Brown "very seriously."

