Former LSU quarterback Joe Burrow capped a magical Heisman Trophy season with a win over Clemson in the College Football Playoff national championship game, and he's likely to be selected first overall in the NFL draft in April.

Burrow was certainly thrilled after winning the title in New Orleans. How will he react to being selected No. 1 by the Bengals? Quite similarly, according to his father Jimmy.

"He's excited to even be in that conversation and if the Bengals do draft him, he's going to be happy," Jimmy Burrow told Canadian radio station TSN 690 on Thursday.

The younger Burrow dominated college football in 2019, finishing the season with an NCAA record 65 touchdowns. Burrow threw for 5,671 yards in 15 games, including a 463-yard night in the national championship.

The Bengals finished last in the AFC North at 2–14 in 2019, missing the playoffs for the fourth consecutive season. Cincinnati last had the No. 1 pick in 2003 before selecting quarterback Carson Palmer out of USC. Palmer was a two-time Pro Bowler in seven seasons with the Bengals.

Burrow is currently slated to be the No. 1 overall pick in Sports Illustrated's latest mock draft.