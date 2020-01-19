The Packers played in the first Super Bowl, defeating the Chiefs 35-10 behind the stellar play of QB Bart Starr. Flash forward to the 2019-20 season the Packers find themselves on the doorstep of another Super Bowl.

Green Bay meets the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday evening with spot in Super Bowl LIV in Miami on the line.

The Packers have previously made five Super Bowls, winning four and losing one.

Kickoff for Sunday's game is set for 6:40 p.m. ET.

Packers Super Bowl History:

Super Bowl I: Packers 35, Chiefs 10

Super Bowl II: Packers 33, Raiders 14

Super Bowl XXXI: Packers 35, Patriots 31

Super Bowl XXXII: Broncos 31, Packers 24

Super Bowl XLV: Packers 31, Steelers 25