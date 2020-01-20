The 49ers lost a key member of their backfield in the first half of the NFC Championship on Sunday as running back Tevin Coleman exited the game with a shoulder injury.

Coleman was declared out for the second half, according to FOX's broadcast of Sunday's matchup.

The former Falcons running back tallied six carries for 21 yards before exiting the game. He walked off the field with his arm being held by San Francisco trainers.

San Francisco's run game has dominated the Packers even without Coleman on Sunday. Raheem Mostert scored a pair of touchdowns in the first half, crossing the 100-yard mark with a 34-yard scamper into Green Bay territory.

