Packers vs. 49ers: NFC Championship Live Blog

The San Francisco 49ers and Green Bay Packers are two of the NFL's marquee franchises. Throughout the league's history both teams have featured some of the sport's best players as well as its top coaches. Sunday marks the eighth playoff meeting between the two, but just the second NFC Championship. A Super Bowl appearance is on the line.

The two met earlier this season, when, on Nov. 24, the 49ers rolled through the Packers 37–8, holding Green Bay's offense scoreless until the third quarter. As the 49ers' defense stifled Aaron Rodgers and the Packers, Niners QB Jimmy Garoppolo completed 14 of his 20 pass attempts for 253 yards and two scores. The team's rushing attack was instrumental in the win as well, knifing through the Packers' defense for 112 yards and two scores.

Almost two months have passed since the teams last met and Green Bay hasn't lost since. Who will punch a ticket to Super Bowl LIV in Miami?

Follow along along for all the action with Sports Illustrated's live blog, as well as our PackersMaven and 49ersMaven sites. You can also find the live box score here. All times are in Eastern Time.

7:13 p.m. - 49ers kicker Robbie Gould nails a 54-yard try

San Francisco kicker Robbie Gould stretched his team's lead to 10-0 to open the second quarter. The make was Gould's first successful field goal on a 50-yard or longer attempt this season.

7:10 p.m. - Jimmy G brought down as first quarter ends 7-0

The Packers D responded to giving up a long TD run, sacking Jimmy Garoppolo to end the first quarter. SF outgunned GB 98 yards to 29 yards in the first quarter.

7:02 p.m. - Rodgers sacked as GB punts for a second straight possession

The Niners look very fast early in this game. SF's defense got after Rodgers on Green Bay's second offensive possession as Nick Bosa sacked the GB signal-caller on third-and-7 for a 13-yard loss. 49ers punt returner Richie James returned the ensuing punt 26-yards all the way to the San Francisco 49-yard-line.

The sacked meant that GB became 0 for their last 15 on third downs against the 49ers with Aaron Rodgers in the game.

6:55 p.m. - 49ers RB Raheem Mostert knifes through GB defense for a TD

San Francisco rode the run game to the NFC Championship, rushing for 186 yards on 47 carries last week over Minnesota. In the 2019 regular season, they finished with the second-most rushing yards and most rushing touchdowns in the NFL.

On Sunday, they got onto the scoreboard first because of their rushing attack. RB Raheem Mostert took a third down carry 36 yards to the house, exploding through an opening running lane and avoiding Packers defenders in the defensive backfield.

6:47 p.m. - Packers punt near midfield after opening drive stalls

The Packers forced the 49ers to punt on their first possession of the game. After picking up a first down, Aaron Rodgers and the Packers' offense was held near midfield and was forced to punt the football back to SF. Rodgers completed each of his three pass attempts on the game's first possession.

6:40 p.m. - Packers win toss, defer

Jimmy Garoppolo and the 49ers will get the football first after the Packers won the toss and elected to defer. Will San Fran be able to get out to an early lead?