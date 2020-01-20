How Many Times Have the 49ers Won The Super Bowl?

The San Francisco 49ers are back in the Super Bowl for the first time since 2013 after blowing out the Packers in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday.

This is the seventh Super Bowl appearance for the franchise, four of which came during an eight-year stretch between the 1980s and '90s. The 49ers have won the Super Bowl five times.

The 49ers made their first Super Bowl appearance in 1982, when they beat the Bengals 26-21 behind a lethal Joe Montana-Jerry Rice combination. They used that partnership again in 1985 to beat the Dolphins 38-16 in Super Bowl XIX.

The 49ers then suffered three successive playoff losses in three seasons. But, before long, Rice and Montana were back at football's pinnacle again. In both the 1988 and '89 seasons, San Francisco coasted to the Super Bowl with an average playoff margin of victory of almost 26 points. The Niners took down the Bengals 20-16 in Super Bowl XXIII and the Broncos 55-0 in Super Bowl XXIV.

San Francisco's most recent Super Bowl came against the Ravens, which they lost 34-31 in what became known as the "Blackout Bowl."

All of the 49ers' Super Bowl appearances are listed below:

1982: Won 26-21 vs. Bengals

1985: Won 38-16 vs. Dolphins

1989: Won 20-16 vs. Bengals

1990: Won 55-10 vs. Broncos

1995: Won 49-26 vs. Chargers

2013: Lost 34-31 vs. Ravens