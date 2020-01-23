One day after the Giants announced Eli Manning is retiring from the NFL, commissioner Roger Goodell congratulated the quarterback on his successful career.

Goodell posted a statement on Twitter to share how Manning's contributions on and off the field have made an impact on the league.

"Eli Manning leaves an indelible imprint on the New York Giants, their fans, and the NFL," Goodell said. "His passion for the game, intense preparation, and the ability to rise to the occasion were the hallmarks of his career. Eli holds a special place in history, not just for hoisting the Lombardi Trophy and being named the Super Bowl MVP twice, but for how he transcended the game with the way he carried himself with his teammates, media, and–most importantly–the fans. That's one of many reasons he was named Walter Payton Man of the Year.

"On the field and in the community, he was a champion. He was also a true competitor and held himself to the highest standard in everything he did. We know he'll carry that same spirit with him into the future."

Manning is retiring after 16 seasons in the NFL. He spent his entire career with the Giants, who traded for him during the 2014 draft. Manning tallied 57,023 passing yards, 366 touchdowns and 244 interceptions in 236 career games. He ranks seventh all-time in passing yards and passing touchdowns in NFL history.

Manning led the Giants to two Super Bowl wins–both over the Patriots–in 2008 and 2012.

In 2019, Manning threw for just 1,042 yards, six touchdowns and five interceptions.

The Giants will move on with Daniel Jones, who was drafted sixth overall in 2019. He took over as the team's starter after two games. Manning, who never missed a game due to injury in his career, previously said that he wasn't interested in becoming a backup quarterback or playing on another team.

Manning was slated to become a free agent during this offseason.