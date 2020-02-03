Jennifer Lopez Sings 'Born in the USA' While Draped in Puerto Rican Flag During Super Bowl Halftime

Jennifer Lopez honored her Puerto Rican heritage during her Super Bowl LIV halftime show performance, blasting out a verse of "Born in the USA" while wearing a cape with one half showing an American flag and one half showing a Puerto Rican flag.

Lopez's 11-year-old daughter Emma joined her on stage, while she sang a brief portion of Bruce Springsteen's hit.

"The Super Bowl is the holy grail of live performances ... so you’re thinking large scale, big moments, but also it still needs to feel very you and very personal and you want some kind of intimate, emotional moments as well," Lopez told reporters leading up to the performance. I’ve just been thinking of having a nice balance of the big and the kind of like intimate moments, too,” she said.

Lopez is of Puerto Rican descent. Her family came to New York from Ponce, Puerto Rico's largest city after San Juan.

Lopez performed the halftime show alongside Shakira, sparking a wave of reactions from those that watched the performance.

