Jennifer Lopez and Shakira performed the Super Bowl LIV halftime show on Sunday night at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

Shakira opened with "She Wolf" and performed classics like "Hips Don't Lie." JLo performed classics like "Jenny from the Block" and "Waiting for Tonight."

The two artists held a press conference before the game and promised to deliver an empowering performance for women and the Latino community.

The game between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers was tied 10–10.

