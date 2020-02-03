When Was the Last Time the 49ers Won the Super Bowl?

Author:
Publish date:

The San Francisco 49ers entered their Super Bowl LIV matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday with five Super Bowl titles to their name. 

The 49ers last recorded a Super Bowl title in the 1994 season, when San Francisco defeated the San Diego Chargers 49-26 in Miami, Fla. 

Prior to that, the 49ers' Vince Lombardi trophies were won in 1989, 1988, 1984 and 1981. The team has reached the Super Bowl a total of seven times, losing in its last appearance during the 2012 season to the Baltimore Ravens. 

Take a look back at the 49ers' Super Bowl history:

  • Super Bowl LIV: 49ers vs. Chiefs
  • Super Bowl XLVII: Ravens 34, 49ers 31
  • Super Bowl XXIX: 49ers 49, Chargers 26
  • Super Bowl XXIV: 49ers 55, Broncos 10
  • Super Bowl XXIII: 49ers 20, Bengals 16
  • Super Bowl XIX: 49ers 38, Dolphins 16
  • Super Bowl XVI: 49ers 26, Bengals 21

The only franchises with more Super Bowl victories than the 49ers are the Pittsburgh Steelers (6) and New England Patriots (6).

YOU MAY LIKE