When Was the Last Time the 49ers Won the Super Bowl?

The San Francisco 49ers entered their Super Bowl LIV matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday with five Super Bowl titles to their name.

The 49ers last recorded a Super Bowl title in the 1994 season, when San Francisco defeated the San Diego Chargers 49-26 in Miami, Fla.

Prior to that, the 49ers' Vince Lombardi trophies were won in 1989, 1988, 1984 and 1981. The team has reached the Super Bowl a total of seven times, losing in its last appearance during the 2012 season to the Baltimore Ravens.

Take a look back at the 49ers' Super Bowl history:

Super Bowl LIV : 49ers vs. Chiefs

: 49ers vs. Chiefs Super Bowl XLVII : Ravens 34, 49ers 31

: Ravens 34, 49ers 31 Super Bowl XXIX : 49ers 49, Chargers 26

: 49ers 49, Chargers 26 Super Bowl XXIV : 49ers 55, Broncos 10

: 49ers 55, Broncos 10 Super Bowl XXIII : 49ers 20, Bengals 16

: 49ers 20, Bengals 16 Super Bowl XIX : 49ers 38, Dolphins 16

: 49ers 38, Dolphins 16 Super Bowl XVI: 49ers 26, Bengals 21

The only franchises with more Super Bowl victories than the 49ers are the Pittsburgh Steelers (6) and New England Patriots (6).