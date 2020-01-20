While the New England Patriots' six title rings are tied with the Pittsburgh Steelers for the most in league history, the franchise boasts the most Super Bowl appearances by any team in NFL history.

Quarterback Tom Brady and coach Bill Belichick led New England to nine of the team's 11 Super Bowl berths, with the duo's first coming in their 2001 Championship-winning season. The Patriots reached their latest Super Bowl during the 2018 season, when the team won its sixth title.

This is how all 32 teams stack up in Super Bowl appearances since the title game was implemented during the 1966 season.