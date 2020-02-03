Actor Paul Rudd reprised a familiar role at Super Bowl LIV in Miami on Sunday: Chiefs super fan.

The University of Kansas graduate is no stranger to the Chiefs and Kansas City sports. He showed up at the NFL Honors last season in a makeshift Patrick Mahomes jersey, and he's been spotted numerous times at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City in recent seasons.

Rudd found his way onto the field postgame after the Chiefs' victory. He told the media in Miami he was "happy for Andy [Reid]," before hugging Mahomes.

Rudd also found a way to briefly hold the Lombardi Trophy while donning a No. 87 Travis Kelce jersey.

Rudd and the Chiefs will continue their Super Bowl celebration on Wednesday at the Chiefs championship parade in Kansas City. The parade is expected to begin at 11:30 a.m. CT.