Kansas City to Host Super Bowl Parade for Chiefs on Wednesday

The Kansas City Chiefs will celebrate their first Super Bowl title in 50 years with a parade on Wednesday, Feb. 5.

The Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers 31–20 in Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on Sunday night. Kansas City needed to overcome a double-digit deficit in the fourth quarter and scored 21 unanswered points.

"The city of Kansas City, Missouri & the Kansas City Chiefs invite all fans to a @Chiefs Kingdom Champions Parade for our #SuperBowl Champions. The parade will be held on Wednesday, February 5, 2020, starting at 11:30 a.m. Visit the #chiefsparade website at http://www.chiefsparade.com," the Kansas City, MO Twitter account shared.

The Kansas City Sports Commission and Foundation says a rally will be held at Union Station at 1:30 p.m. after the parade ends.

Mayor Quinton Lucas tweeted: "LET’S HAVE A PARADE WEDNESDAY!!!!!!"

In 2015, Kansas City had more than 800,000 people out to celebrate the Kansas City Royals' World Series championship.

More details about the parade are expected to be shared in the coming days.

Chiefs Super Bowl Parade Details

Date: Wednesday, Feb. 5

Time: 11:30 a.m. local time

Route: TBA

