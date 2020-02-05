Patrick Mahomes Way More Accurate Throwing Footballs Than Chugging Beers

The Chiefs won their first title since 1970, and the entire city of Kansas City is acting like it.

After a police chase briefly disrupted the team's championship parade on Wednesday, the festivities started in earnest. A little snow and temperatures in the 20s didn't dampen fans' celebration of their first Super Bowl title in a half-century.

Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes let loose at the parade, though he proved he's more accurate throwing the football than chugging adult beverages.

In a down jacket and ski goggles, the Super Bowl MVP downed a beer for all to see, but not before spilling a solid amount on himself.

Later, the quarterback linked up with his tight end, Travis Kelce, with a beer pour from atop a parade bus.

Weirdly enough, his goggles remained on for that, too.