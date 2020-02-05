Video: Police Chase Ends on Chiefs' Parade Route

A police car chase briefly disrupted the start of the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl parade celebration. A car broke past the barricades and continued driving along the closed road before the pursuit ended with a PIT maneuver near Union Station.

Police took two people into custody and are investigating. No injuries have been reported.

The parade was set to begin at 11:30 a.m. CT but some fans were already lined up along the route when the chase started. A green sedan made its way past a barrier on the north end of the route before making its way down most of the length of the parade route.

Kansas City Police Department Sgt. Jake Becchina told KSHB41 (the local NBC affiliate) that driver impairment may have been a factor. He added that the chase was not thought to be any act of terrorism. Police searched the vehicle and found no weapons or explosives, according to the Kansas City Star.

The car was towed after the chase.

Mayor Quinton Lucas applauded the quick action and work of the police to end the chase.

“We’ll stay vigilant about the threats like these throughout the day,” he wrote.