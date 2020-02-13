Jameis Winston became the first QB to throw 30 touchdowns and 30 interceptions in the same season in 2019. And while it's unclear if his recent offseason LASIK eye surgery was a result of his struggles, Winston's eyesight is now improved.

In a story first reported by the Tampa Bay Times, Winston recently posted a picture wearing oversized, dark sunglasses, with the statement "They Know!!!" layered on top.

“Jameis did not want to count out any options that he had that could possibly help him with the game he loves so much,” Winston's spokeswoman Denise White told ESPN's Adam Schefter. “He doesn’t want to miss out on any opportunity that presents itself.”

In Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians' final press conference of 2019, the veteran coach commented on Winston's eyesight.

“He can’t read the scoreboard but he can see the guys in front of him,'' Arians said. "So he’s alright.”

ESPN's Jenna Laine notes that Winston has struggled with nearsightedness and that while the QB was at Florida State, television cameras often panned to a squinting Winston.

Winston finished the season with 5,109 passing yards, 33 touchdowns and 30 interceptions. He was the fifth quarterback to throw 30 interceptions in a season.

The former No. 1 pick in the 2015 NFL draft is an unrestricted free agent.